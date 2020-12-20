Air-conditioned containers to store infected bodies of Muslims

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A proposal has been made to prepare air-conditioned containers to store the bodies of coronavirus infected Muslims.

Director General of Health Dr. Asela Gunawardena told Colombo Gazette that five such containers will be installed at five locations.

He said that among the areas identified to install the containers are Negombo and Colombo as well as Kandy and the East.

Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that the proposal was made as infected bodies cannot be kept with other bodies for a long period of time at the mortuary.

He said the proposal made was to store the bodies in the containers until the final rites are carried out.

Muslims have opposed the cremation of the remains as it goes against their religious beliefs. (Colombo Gazette)