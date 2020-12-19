TNA calls for talks to resolve forced cremation issue

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has called on the Government to have talks with Muslim leaders and reach a reasonable and just decision on the forced cremation issue, without any further delay.

The Parliamentary Group of the Tamil National Alliance, at its meeting held today (Saturday) unanimously decided that it is compulsory to arrive at a final decision with regards to the disposal of bodies of Muslims who die of COVID-19 without delay.

“It appears that in the view of medical experts, burial of bodies would not result in any harm to others. It would also appear that in many countries the world over, bodies are being buried on the basis that no harm would accrue to any others,” TNA spokesman M.A Suanthiran said in a statement.

In the circumstances the TNA said that it is obligatory on the part of the Government to discuss the issue with the Muslim leaders and come to a reasonable and just decision without any further delay.

The TNA noted that the denial of the right of the Muslim people to dispose of their dead bodies in keeping with the tenets of their religion, is a violation of their fundamental right, and should not continue. (Colombo Gazette)