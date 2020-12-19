Six more coronavirus deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Six more deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported in Sri Lanka today.

The total deaths linked to the virus in Sri Lanka rose to 171 today.

Of the six new deaths reported today, one is a 39-year-old woman from Colombo 14. She was transferred to the Colombo National Hospital from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda after testing positive for the coronavirus. She died at the IDH hospital.

The second victim is a 68-year-old man from Weeragula. He died at the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.

The third victim is 77-year-old man from Colombo 15. He died on admission to the Colombo National Hospital and a PCR test confirmed he was infected.

The fourth victim is a 76-year-old man from Colombo 10. He died on admission to the Colombo National Hospital.

The fifth victim is an 88-year-old woman from Kiriwaththuduwa. She had died at her residence.

The sixth victim is an 83-year-old woman from Bandaragama. She died at her residence. (Colombo Gazette)