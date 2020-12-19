Probe launched after inmate was shot by cop

An investigation has been launched after an inmate was shot by a policeman at the Gandara Police Station.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the inmate was reportedly shot in the cell by accident.

He said that a policeman at the Police Station had claimed that the inmate was shot when he was removing the bullets from a gun.

The 30-year-old inmate has been admitted to the hospital and is not in critical condition.

The policeman has been interdicted pending ongoing investigations.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a special Police team has been appointed to investigate the incident.

The Police Spokesman said that other inmates who were in the cell are also being questioned over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)