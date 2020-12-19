India signs MoU with Sri Lanka to streamline ongoing housing project

The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay and Secretary, State Ministry of Rural Housing and Construction and Building Materials Industries Promotion of Sri Lanka Keerthi Ranjith Abesiriwardhana signed four MoUs towards streamlining the implementation mechanisms of the ongoing Model Village and three Gram Shakti Housing Projects.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of State Minister Indika Anuruddha, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

The MoUs would pave the way for releasing instalment for the houses as advance payment enabling quicker implementation of the projects.

The Indian High Commission said that 2400 houses for homeless, low income families across the island are being constructed under the four housing programmes at a total cost of SLR 1.2 billion.

“600 houses under the Model Village Housing Project are evenly spread across the 25 Districts of Sri Lanka. 1200 houses are being built under two Gram Shakti Housing Projects in the Southern Province and an additional 600 houses are being built in the Northern Province under the Gram Shakti Housing Project. 96 houses have already been completed under the four programmes. All these projects are being executed through National Housing Development Authority, Government of Sri Lanka,” the Indian High Commission said.

The four housing schemes are in addition to the Indian Government’s flagship Indian Housing Programme under which close to 50,000 houses have already been constructed. Construction of another 10,000 houses is also being undertaken in plantation areas of Sri Lanka.

Housing projects across the island are aligned with people-oriented, community-driven developmental assistance programmes by Government of India in Sri Lanka.

India’s overall commitment of development assistance in the island nation stands at a total of around US$ 3.5 billion.

Out of this, close to US$ 560 million are being offered as grants. India’s development assistance projects in Sri Lanka are spread across diverse sectors viz. Education, Research and Training; Health and Medical Care; Industrial Development; Livelihood and Shelter; Transport; Vocational Training and Art, Sports and Culture. (Colombo Gazette)