Construction work on 3rd phase of Central Expressway commences

Construction work on the 3rd phase of the Central Expressway commenced today.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa inaugurated the construction work on the project linking Pothuhera and Galagedara.

Although the construction of several stages of the Central Expressway had commenced earlier, the construction of the 32.5 kilometer section from Pothuhera to Galagedara (Kandy) in Stage 3 had to be postponed due to various reasons.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had recently instructed the relevant authorities to resolve the existing issues and commence the relevant constructions expeditiously.

The construction work is expected to be completed within the next 48 months.

The stretch of the Central Expressway from Mirigama to Potuhera is likely to be completed by March 31, 2021.

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) which met in Parliament on 20th November had disclosed that the construction of the Central Expressway had been surrounded by multiple irregularities.

It was revealed that more than Rs. 1.7 billion had been spent on the feasibility study of the road.

It was revealed that the delay in the commencement of work on the first section of the Central Expressway extending from Kadawatha to Mirigama during the time period 2015 to 2019, has caused a financial loss of Rs. 08 billion.

The project which was under three phases as the Northern Expressway in 2012 had been changed to four phases as the Central Expressway by the year 2015. (Colombo Gazette)