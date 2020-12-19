ACJU urges Muslims to follow guidelines issued by health authorities

The All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) has urged Muslims in Sri Lanka to follow the guidelines issued by the health authorities.

ACJU Acting General Secretary M.S.M. Thassim said that PCR tests are being conducted by the health authorities under the guidance of the Ministry of Health in various parts of the country.

“We appreciate and pray for all those who are following the necessary health guidelines. We appeal the Muslim community to abide by the related health guidelines and fully cooperate with the health authorities in this regard,” Thassim said in a statement.

Furthermore ACJU requested the Muslim community to cooperate with the PCR tests that are being conducted in certain areas, thereby ensuring that they protect themselves and others from the deadly pandemic.

There have been reports of the public in some areas refusing to follow the guidelines issued by the health authorities.

In some areas people have also refused to undergo PCR tests resulting in the Police threatening legal action. (Colombo Gazette)