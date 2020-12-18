Sri Lankan startup among four from APAC to win inaugural Microsoft Emerge X pitch competition

Four startups from Vietnam, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Singapore are winners at Microsoft’s inaugural Emerge X Regional Pitching Competition in Asia Pacific:

Abivin from Vietnam: An AI-powered platform that optimizes supply chains across multiple sectors by solving the vehicle routing problem Lifetrack Medical Systems in the Philippines and Singapore: A cloud-based platform that provides affordable access to medical imaging in emerging markets Agrithmics from Sri Lanka: A cloud-based solution that enriches the agri-industry by digitizing the farm to factory supply chain and connecting farmers and buyers Milky Way AI, from Singapore: An AI-powered smart retail solution leveraging image recognition technology to help retailers manage shelf inventory and maximize sales

“For Asia Pacific to remain at the forefront of global transformation, it takes disruptors, visionaries, and futurists. There are no limits to what people can achieve when the world and technology reflect the diversity of everyone who uses it. Which is why at Microsoft, we build technology so that others can create technology, and to be successful we all need to come together,” said Andrea Della Mattea, President, Microsoft Asia Pacific. “Through the Highway to a 100 Unicorns and our Emerge X program, we aim to help startups on the road to innovation, where they can meet unarticulated needs of the industry and help businesses become resilient.”

Growing the Startup Ecosystem in Emerging Markets across APAC

The Emerge X Program is part of Microsoft’s Highway to a 100 Unicorns initiative, which was launched in Asia Pacific in October 2020 after overwhelming success in India. Microsoft engaged with more than 70 prominent startup ecosystem players and governments across 16 countries, who then nominated more than 300 of their most promising for the program.

The 16 countries engaged in the program are Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam.

79 startups were selected to join the Microsoft Emerge X program, including Agrithmics, DirectPay, Eimsky, Enhanzer, InsureMe, OMAK, Roar Global, SIXER VIDEO from Sri Lanka. As an Emerge X startup, they will participate in a year-long mentorship program with Microsoft for Startups which is designed to help them scale and accelerate their growth. They will also receive GitHub and Azure credits, have the opportunity to attend a Founder Bootcamp for 3 days, gain access to enterprise clients globally through Microsoft’s unique co-sell program, and interact with Microsoft experts and industry stalwarts.

Of these, 21 of the Emerge X startups pitched their ideas at the Emerge X Regional Pitching Competition, held at the Philippine Startup Week 2020, with Abivin, Lifetrack Medical Systems, Agrithmics and Milky Way AI identified as the top startups in the whole region.

“Congratulations to all the Emerge X startups from Southeast Asia who pitched their ideas at the Microsoft Emerge X Regional Pitching Competition in APAC,” said Sook Hoon Cheah, General Manager, South East Asia New Markets, Microsoft Asia Pacific. “Emerge X aims to engage with high-potential startups to bring them recognition across the region and help them achieve their scaling goals.”

Agrithmics: Digitizing the Farm to Factory Supply Chain

Agrithmics was founded in 2016 to enrich the agri-industry in Sri Lanka and connect small hold farmers to agri-buyers, eliminating pilferage by middlemen and providing more access to cash and credit. More than 40,000 registered farmers are now using AgriX – an IOT-enabled and cloud-based procurement solution – and Agri-Pay Transaction Switch to conduct their transactions, with more than100 million kg of raw tea leaves transacted via its platforms in the last three years.

“The journey with Emerge X has been fantastic for us. It was a great opportunity to meet several regional startups and learn about their innovative ideas. Agrithmics is excited to be part of the Highway to a 100 Unicorns and I am confident we will be able to reach greater heights with Microsoft,” said Prashanth Premakumar, CEO and Founder, Agrithmics.

“Congratulations Agrithmics for being one of the four winners at the inaugural Microsoft Emerge X Regional Pitching Competition in APAC,” said Hasitha Abeywardena, Microsoft Sri Lanka and Maldives. “Agrithmics was among 21 startups from 14 countries to pitch their ideas to a jury of leading investors and startup ecosystem leaders, including investors from BOV Capital, Cradle, Monk’s Hill Ventures, Movac, M12, SBK Tech Ventures, Sequoia, Vista Consulting Group, and 54i Ventures, and ecosystem leaders from GitHub and Target Accelerator.”

APPENDIX

Emerge X Program Startups

Startups in italics participated in the Emerge X Regional Pitching Competition at PH Startup Week 2020

Bangladesh: Alice Labs, Loop, PriyoShop, Sigmind.ai

Alice Labs, Loop, PriyoShop, Sigmind.ai Bhutan: DrukRide, One Click Shop

DrukRide, One Click Shop Cambodia: Peth Yoeung

Peth Yoeung Indonesia: Crowde, GREDU, Kiddo.id, Konvergen AI, Neurosensum, Ritase, Tjetak

Crowde, GREDU, Kiddo.id, Konvergen AI, Neurosensum, Ritase, Tjetak Malaysia: Alpha Red Services, Betacard, Leaderonomics Digital, Naluri Hidup, OrangeFIN Asia, SalesCandy, Setel, Softinn Solutions, Soft Solvers Solutions, Supplycart.my, Talentcloud.ai

Alpha Red Services, Betacard, Leaderonomics Digital, Naluri Hidup, OrangeFIN Asia, SalesCandy, Setel, Softinn Solutions, Soft Solvers Solutions, Supplycart.my, Talentcloud.ai Maldives: FahiPay

FahiPay Myanmar: Better HR, Expa.ai, Karzo Co., Village Link

Better HR, Expa.ai, Karzo Co., Village Link Nepal: Digital Age Nepal, The Secured ID, Tootle

Digital Age Nepal, The Secured ID, Tootle New Zealand: Book Me Bob, Projectworks, Showcase Workshop, Storbie, Vibe.fyi

Book Me Bob, Projectworks, Showcase Workshop, Storbie, Vibe.fyi Philippines: Aiah, ChatGenie, Edukasyon, Expedock, Frontlearners Inc., Investagrams, Lifetrack Medical Systems, Omnirio, Packetworx, Rumarocket, Tangere, Qwikwire

Aiah, ChatGenie, Edukasyon, Expedock, Frontlearners Inc., Investagrams, Lifetrack Medical Systems, Omnirio, Packetworx, Rumarocket, Tangere, Qwikwire Singapore: Accredify, Bambu, JobKred, Lifetrack Medical Systems, Milky Way AI, Sentient.io, Tookitaki, Wiz.Ai

Accredify, Bambu, JobKred, Lifetrack Medical Systems, Milky Way AI, Sentient.io, Tookitaki, Wiz.Ai Sri Lanka: Agrithmics, DirectPay, Eimsky, Enhanzer, InsureMe, OMAK, Roar Global, SIXER VIDEO

Agrithmics, DirectPay, Eimsky, Enhanzer, InsureMe, OMAK, Roar Global, SIXER VIDEO Thailand: AltoTech, Bizcuit, ENRES, FilmDoo, Finema, Jabjai Corporation, PUUN Intelligent, Ricult, Robolingo, Vonder, ZTRUS

AltoTech, Bizcuit, ENRES, FilmDoo, Finema, Jabjai Corporation, PUUN Intelligent, Ricult, Robolingo, Vonder, ZTRUS Vietnam: Abivin, Base.vn, House3D

Emerge X Regional Pitching Competition Jury