Spectra Integrated Logistics emerge victorious at ICS CS Awards 2020

Spectra Integrated Logistics (Spectra), the country’s premier logistics company and a joint venture between Hemas Transportation and GAC Sri Lanka, emerged winner for ‘Outstanding Inland Container Depot- Import Category’ and also a nominee in the Export Category at the ICS Customer Service Awards 2020.

Held by the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS- UK) Sri Lanka Branch, the virtual event recognized and awarded some of the best logistics providers in Sri Lanka for their efforts, success and contribution to both the industry and economy. These awards were based on an independent survey carried out among various service users who voted for their most preferred logistics partner.

Spectra continues to be at the forefront offering synergistic logistics services to a multitude of businesses from diverse industry sectors. The team at Spectra is highly entrepreneurial in their approach, ensuring the clients’ supply chain is entirely taken care of with its cutting-edge and value-adding bespoke solutions.

Rohitha Jayatilake, General Manager- Inland Container Terminal at Spectra Integrated Logistics, said ‘The award is a tribute to our dedicated team that thrives in every way possible to meet the diverse needs of our clients even through times of resilience and tribulation, and we thank all our customers for the encouragement given by voting for Spectra’.

‘This together with the vision and strategic leadership from the management, we’ve never been more confident to embrace and reach greater heights in the third party logistics market not just in Sri Lanka but also regionally, he added. In 2018, Spectra unveiled its 15-acre state-of-the-art container yard in the Muthurajawela Industrial Zone. Its ultra-modern warehouse and distribution center is one of the largest of its kind in Sri Lanka.

Spectra is constantly innovating to stand for relevance in today’s rapidly evolving environment through various digital and IoT initiatives. For instance, its users i.e. consignee or shipper receives an automated confirmation when the container is received or picked up from its depot. Customers can also enjoy low cost upgrading to improve the interior quality of the container facilitating export requirements.

Spectra is well equipped to provide world-class logistics services, backed by extensive local knowledge and international logistics expertise. With vast vehicle fleets with modern tracking systems, warehouse networks, specialized container solutions and our team of supply chain experts, Spectra provides a full spectrum including customs clearing, transport, warehousing and storage solutions, value additions, depot solutions, amongst various others.