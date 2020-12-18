RMV to transfer 600 officers over bribery allegations

Nearly 600 employees of the Department of Motor Traffic (RMV) are to be transferred with immediate effect.

The Department’s Commissioner General Sumith Alahakoon said the transfers are being initiated after considering complaints received against the employees, accusing them of soliciting bribes.

He said the employees to be transferred are those who were employed before January 2020.

The 600 employees are to be transferred to other Government offices with immediate effect.

Sumith Alahakoon further said the transfers are to be carried out in stages. (Colombo Gazette)