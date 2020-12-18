Public urged to limit travel out of Colombo during festive season

The public have been urged to limit travelling out of Colombo during the festive season, the Health Ministry said today.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath told reporters today that most people will look to travel during the festive season.

He said that the public living in high-risk areas have been requested to travel out of town only if required.

“Our request is that you try and stay at your current location,” Dr. Hemantha Herath said.

He said that while the spread of the virus has been contained to a certain extent in the Gampaha and Colombo Districts, there have been small number of infected people detected in other parts of the country.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the virus had spread to other parts of the country as a result of people from Colombo and Gampaha travelling to those areas or people from those areas visiting Colombo and Gampaha and returning home.

“As a result during the festive season we request that you stay at home. But if you are travelling out of town then follow the health guidelines,” he said.

Random rapid-antigen testing is being carried out on people leaving the Western Province from today.

Testing will be carried out at three entry-exit points in the three districts of the Western Province.

Accordingly, testing will be carried out at Nittambuwa along the Kandy-Colombo Road, Salawa, Kosgama along the Avissawella-Colombo Road and at Katunayake along the Colombo-Chilaw Road. (Colombo Gazette)