Passengers arrive in Sri Lanka from multiple countries

Several passengers arrived in Sri Lanka from multiple countries today, mostly Sri Lankans who had been repatriated.

Nearly 205 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka today, while 599 are expected to arrive in the country during the course of the day.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said two flights from Qatar brought down 23 and 140 passengers respectively.

The Centre said forty-two other individuals arrived in Sri Lanka from Japan this morning.

Meanwhile during the course of the day, 144 passengers are expected to arrive from Italy, 100 from the United Arab Emirates, 75 each from Qatar and New Zealand, and 74 passengers from China.

Thirty –seven passengers are expected to arrive from Germany, 36 from the UK, 24 from Bangladesh, 20 from Turkey, 13 from Malaysia, and one individual from India.

The NOCPC said all passengers who have already arrived in the country and those who are expected to arrive today will be subjected to PCR tests and later transferred to Military-operated quarantine centres.

Nearly 7,961 individuals are undergoing quarantine at 79 quarantine centres across the country as of today.

The NOCPC said 14,272 PCR tests were conducted yesterday (17) following which 650 coronavirus patients were detected in Sri Lanka within the last 24-hours ending at 06am today.

Colombo district reported the highest number of infected individuals of 242, followed by Gampaha district with 126, and Kandy district with 42 infected persons.

With the latest detection, the total number of Covid cases in Sri Lanka stands at 35,386, with 8,874 individuals in medical care and 26,352 recoveries.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 160 deaths due to the coronavirus, with 147 of the deaths being reported during the second outbreak reported in October. (Colombo Gazette)