No decision on opening schools in Western Province in January

No decision has been taken on opening schools in the Western Province in January.

Director of the Family Health Bureau, Dr. Chithramalee de Silva told reporters today that a discussion was held with the Education and Health Ministries in this regard.

She said that based on the current status of the coronavirus pandemic in Sri Lanka, schools in all parts of the country, except in the Western Province, will reopen in January.

Dr. Chithramalee de Silva said that the decision may however change based on the situation at the time.

The official also said that school principals can decide if the school in their respective areas are safe to reopen or not by seeking the advise of the the area health officer.

She also said that school canteens have not been allowed to operate and so children must bring their meals from home.

Dr. Chithramalee de Silva said that parents must take special care of their children when they are sent to school and when they return home. (Colombo Gazette)