Museums operated under CCF to reopen

All museums operated under the Central Cultural Fund (CCF) will be reopened from Sunday (20).

The CCF said the museums will be reopened adhering to the health guidelines issued on COVID19.

The decision has been taken in line with the Government’s decision to reopen the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake for tourism later this month.

The CCF said all museums operated under the Fund, especially those in Polonnaruwa, Sigirya, Kataragama, Galle, Kandy, and Anuradhapura will be reopened for the benefit of local and foreign tourists.

Earlier, all museums in Sri Lanka under the Central Cultural Fund were temporarily closed from 27 October.

The decision was taken due to the second coronavirus outbreak in the country. (Colombo Gazette)