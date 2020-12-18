Mövenpick Hotel Colombo welcomes Roshan Perera as General Manager

Mövenpick Hotel Colombo welcomed Roshan Perera as their new General Manager on the 15th of December 2020. Roshan started his career as a trainee in 1986, at the InterContinental Hotels Group, after which he worked for leading hotel companies such as Lanka Leisure Management Services (Pvt Ltd), Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces, The Blue Water where he served as the General Manager for 4 years and then as the Chief Executive Officer for the group, Union Resorts Ltd while he continued to serve as the General Manager of The Blue Water totalling nearly 12 years of his career.

Roshan’s most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of Laufgs Leisure Limited, managing Anantaya Resort and Spas & Silk Trails by Laufgs Leisure. A veteran in the leisure sector, holding senior positions for over 30 years, Roshan joins Mövenpick Hotel Colombo, an award-winning property, bringing a wealth of knowledge with a focus on strategic management, F&B, leadership and marketing.

“Mövenpick Hotel Colombo is a unique property, that has gained a strong position in the market in the last 4 years and I am truly happy to be a part of this international chain to continue on this success and work together with this energetic team” said Mr. Perera on his new appointment. He further added “although this year has been quite unprecedented, I have no doubt that, together, we have many positive things to look forward to and Mövenpick reflects energy and optimism”.

With 219 rooms and suites offering panoramic views of the city or the Indian ocean, this stunning city hotel is furnished in contemporary style. Located ideally in the heart of Colombo, the hotel offers business travellers easy access to and from the area’s main attractions. The hotel offers dedicated and unique Meeting and Events spaces and a true culinary adventure all around with the Asian Robata Grill, AYU, the All Day Dining restaurant, The Mansion Cocktail bar and lounge, Vistas Rooftop bar and of course the Lobby Lounge with its range of hand crafted cakes and treats.