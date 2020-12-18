Five people test positive for coronavirus at WP exit points

Five people tested positive for the coronavirus after random rapid antigen tests were conducted on them at three Western Province exit points today.

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the five infected people were from 451 people tested at the Western Province exit points today.

Random rapid-antigen testing is being carried out on people leaving the Western Province from today.

Testing is being carried out at three entry-exit points in the three districts of the Western Province.

Accordingly, testing is being carried out at Nittambuwa along the Kandy-Colombo Road, Salawa, Kosgama along the Avissawella-Colombo Road and at Katunayake along the Colombo-Chilaw Road.

“This will be random testing and not on all the passengers,” Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena told Colombo Gazette.

A circular in this regard had been issued by the Health Ministry to the Police and Regional Directors of Health in the Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara Districts.

According to the circular, the testing is being carried out to ensure the coronavirus does not spread from the Western Province to other parts of the country.

The rapid-antigen testing will be conducted from today (Friday) until further notice.

The Police had earlier warned that anyone refusing to undergo PCR or antigen testing when requested to do so by the authorities, could face legal action. (Colombo Gazette)