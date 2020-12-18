Five more deaths linked to coronavirus reported

Five more deaths linked to the coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Government Information Department said.

The Government Information Department said that the death toll in Sri Lanka from the coronavirus has now risen to 165.

Of the five victims, one is a 72-year-old man from Agalawatte. He died while being admitted to the Agalawatte Base Hospital.

The second victim was an 86-year-old woman. She had died at her home in Maggona.

The third victim is a 76-year-old man from Colombo 15. He was transferred from the Colombo National Hospital to the Homagama Base Hospital. He died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The fourth victim is a 50-year-old man from Maharagama. He was transferred from the Colombo South Teaching Hospital to the Homagama Base Hospital where he had died.

The fifth victim is an 86-year-old man from Wathupitiwala. He died at his residence. (Colombo Gazette)