‘EatMealFirst’ together with your favorite local restaurants Offers Seasonal promos

To bring best seasonal offers with happiness, ‘EatMealFirst’ (EMF) brings the People’s choice of local restaurants with their special seasonal offers to the customer doorstep by partnering with a large number of restaurants in Colombo and Suburbs.

Now, finding restaurants in your area serving up delicious meals through EMF is a few taps away from your mobile. You can now skip the crowds, road traffic and the hassle of finding a parking spot or a sitting table. Just order in and enjoy your favourite meals delivered to your doorstep.

Expressing his views on EMF operation Mr L U Joseph, CEO/Co-Founder said, “I am very pleased and happy with the progress made up to now and looking forward a market growth in future and confident that there is enough market to grow in Sri Lanka”

With a range of local options for any appetite and a convenient mobile app to order with promo codes, you’ll have no trouble satisfying your hunger. Best of all, you can do it for less with the ‘EatMealFirst’ special offers on its App.

Commenting on the continuous improvements on the EMF platform Mr Chinthaka Wijesuriya, COO/Founder said, “We are looking at what we could offer to our customers looking at their customer experiences and continuously improving EMF app to become most friendly to all our stakeholders including our end Customer, Restaurant partners, and Riders”

Whether it is a choice of Sri Lankan, Indian, Chinese, Japanese foods or Pizza, Pasta and Burger, now ‘EatMealFirst’ able to settle all your meals in a few taps on EMF mobile app. Customers can request for contactless delivery, by informing EMF to leave orders at your doorstep and also they can pay using cashless options or by cash on delivery option.

While complying with health and safety measures all times, EMF’s ongoing journey to be the everyday app, catering to the daily foods & goods needs of Sri Lankans by providing on-demand food deliveries and cashless payments to consumers.