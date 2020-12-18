Athuraliye Rathana appointed to Parliament by Our Power of People Party

The Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero has been appointed by the Our Power of People Party to fill its National List seat in Parliament.

Chairman of the National Election Commission Nimal Punchihewa said the Thero’s name has been forwarded to be Gazetted.

The Our Power of People Party secured 67,758 votes in the Parliamentary Election held in August and was allocated one National List seat in Parliament.

Initially, the party had decided to nominate General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) Venerable Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thero to the National List.

Thereafter, the party faced a crisis after its General Secretary Venerable Vadinagala Wimalatissa Thero was reported missing a day prior to submitting the nomination paper.

As the Party had failed to reach a common consensus since the incident, a member was not nominated to the Our Power of People Party National List Parliamentary Seat.

However, the Election Commission approved the appointment of the Leader of the Our Power of People Party Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero today. (Colombo Gazette)