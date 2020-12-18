AG tests negative after attending Vavuniya event

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has tested negative for COVID-19 after attending an event in Vavuniya last week.

The Attorney General had attended the opening of the Northern Residential Bungalow for Attorney General’s Department Officers in the Northern Province in Vavuniya on Thursday (10).

AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne told Colombo Gazette that the Attorney General’s Department’s State Counsel in Vavuniya had tested positive after attending the event.

As a result, Attorney General Dappula de Livera and senior officers of the AG’s Department who had attended the event underwent PCR tests as a precautionary measure.

Nishara Jayaratne said along with the Attorney General, all officers who had attended the event have tested negative as per the test results received this morning. (Colombo Gazette)