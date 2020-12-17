United States supports Verité Research in identifying ways to improve youth entrepreneurship and employment in Sri Lanka

The United States has supported Verité Research in producing its latest youth labor market assessment. The findings were presented to the public via a webinar titled, Improving Youth Employment & Entrepreneurship in Sri Lanka: Insights & Strategies on November 19.

It was supported under the U.S. Government’s development arm the United States Agency for International Development Agency (USAID)-funded youth skills development and entrepreneurship project, YouLead. The assessment focused on developing innovative methods to improve employment and entrepreneurship among youth in Sri Lanka. Findings focused on overcoming challenges relating to youth unemployment and low female participation in the workforce and to promote entrepreneurship among youth.