Sri Lanka not expecting vaccine anytime soon 

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka is not expecting a coronavirus vaccine anytime soon from any country as not a single vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

State Minister of Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle told reporters yesterday that there is still no discussion to import vaccines from any country.

She said that all vaccines are still in the testing stage and have not been approved by the WHO.

The State Minister said that the Government will pick the vaccine best suitable for Sri Lanka once it is approved by the WHO.

Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle also said that Sri Lanka does not have full access to vital scientific information on the vaccines currently being tested and must depend on information shared with the media.

She said that Sri Lanka is closely monitoring the situation but is also mindful that vaccines usually take a few years to be approved.

The United States has begun administering the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine while the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is also being tested.

“These vaccines have been tested in a short period and are still in the testing stage,” she said.

Dr. Fernandopulle urged the public to remain patient and follow the health guidelines as the coronavirus cannot be fully eliminated.