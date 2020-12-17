Parts of Akkaraipattu, Addalachchenai, Alayadivembu, Monaragala isolated

Parts of Akkaraipattu, Addalachchenai, Alayadivembu and Monaragala have been isolated with immediate effect.

The Government Information Department said that areas in Akkaraipattu and urban areas which fall within the Akkaraipattu Police Division have been isolated.

Palamunai, Oluvil and Addalachchenai which fall within the Addalachchenai Police Division have also been isolated.

The Government also said that a number of areas in Alayadivembu which fall within the Alayadivembu Police Division have also been placed in isolation.

Meanwhile, the Alupotha Grama Niladhari Division in the Monaragala District has also been isolated.

The selected areas have been isolated after coronavirus infected persons were detected in these areas. (Colombo Gazette)