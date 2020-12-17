Mosvold Villa named Best Luxury Boutique Hotel at WLHA 2020

Situated amidst palm-lined golden shores and azure blue seas in Ahangama, Mosvold Villa which is the flagship property of Mosvold Boutique Hotels (MBH), was recently named ‘Best Luxury Boutique Hotel’ at the 14th World Luxury Hotel Awards.

This comes as a second consecutive win for the Boutique hotel, having being titled ‘Luxury Beachfront Villa- Asia Continent’ in 2018. Amidst the scenic nature Sri Lanka is known for, Mosvold Villa lets the guests enjoy a truly Sri Lankan experiential holiday experience to elevate the mind, body and soul.

The villa brings together the perfect combination one could find in a star-class hotel and the comfort and privacy of a home. The eight stunning bedroom suites are all equipped with a private terrace overlooking the Indian Ocean, a honeymoon Suite with a private plunge pool with Jacuzzi jets, and the option to choose to dine by the beach or pool or in private by the terrace.

Mosvold Villa was also named Sri Lanka’s leading boutique hotel at the World Travel Awards last year, and it was featured on National Geographic Traveller’s Luxury Collection from 2018. And the culinary team has won several awards consecutively at the Hotel Asia Culinary Awards in 2018 and 2019.

Nilanka Martinus, Managing Director of Mosvold Boutique Hotels, said ‘This award is a tribute to all of our dedicated and hardworking colleagues who have managed to deliver beyond the expectations of our guests. This award to us is a tribute to the spirit and resilience of all Sri Lankans who have risen to and faced every challenge even during these challenging unprecedented times.’

Today, Mosvold Sri Lanka has over 140 employees and four properties across two hotel portfolios; Escape Lifestyle Hotels and Mosvold Boutique Hotels. It has representation sales offices in core markets, and fosters strong relationships with both local and international travel agents, stakeholders and local community. It also supports hundreds of families through its Mosvold Martinus Foundation. MBH always strives to deliver a truly Sri Lankan hospitality experience.