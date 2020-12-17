Introducing Nokia C1 Plus – Affordable 4G smartphone with face unlock

Building on the success of the previous C-series phones, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces a new addition to the family. The new Nokia C1 Plus is the lowest cost 4G Nokia smartphone yet elevating the standard of introductory smartphone experiences and bringing the best quality. The C-series mission is to bring affordable smartphone experiences to everyone. The Nokia C1 Plus, brings 4G connectivity to the introductory level of the C-series, offering wider experiences to even more users around the world.

With the Nokia C1 Plus 5.45” of HD+ wide screen, fans can enjoy sharp content throughout – energising selfies and videos, apps and texts that pop, and immersive entertainment delivered crisp and clean. Enjoy style that lasts inside and out with a sleek, solid polycarbonate body that continues to honour the award-winning durability Nokia phones are known for, and a 2,500 mAh1 long lasting and reliable battery. Boosted by 4G, the experiences on the Nokia C1 Plus are smooth and clear with data speeds up to 10 times faster than its predecessor. For added security and convenience, Nokia C1 Plus comes with advanced face unlock facilities and improved storage.

The Nokia C1 Plus comes with Android 10 (Go edition), leaving plenty of room for your favourite things – with lighter apps and less bloatware, allowing to store up to 3000 songs or 13 hours of HD video.

Ravi Kunwar- General Manager of Pan Asia, HMD Global:

“The Nokia C1 was extremely successful in its mission to bring a great smartphone experience and make that first step to a smartphone truly accessible to all. With the next generation connectivity already out there, operators across the world are optimising and 4G is being adapted as the new base line, leaving many 2G and 3G markets vulnerable to uncertainty. With the new Nokia C1 Plus, we offer reassurance that your new smartphone will go the distance and the certainty that you can trust it to connect anywhere.

Offering trust and reliability is what a Nokia smartphone is known for. Our manufacturing standards that give our phones the durability they are synonymous with, are amongst some of the toughest in the world, and with the Nokia C1 Plus you can really feel it. In a true testimony to this quality, our latest Android (Go edition) smartphone comes with a powerful front-facing flash, a large, crisp screen and HDR imaging in a durable, stylish package with all-day battery. Building on the success of its predecessors with 4G, the Nokia C1 Plus takes full advantage of what Android 10 (Go edition) can offer, making it our lowest cost 4G smartphone yet.”

Boost your creations and enjoy the view

The Nokia C1 Plus lets you dive right into 5.45” of HD+ clarity. The powerful front-facing flash will give beautifully lit shots around the clock and the 5MP rear and front cameras supported by HDR imaging will support you in capturing lively images best suited for social media.

Brilliant and reliable to the core

Coming with an all-day battery2, the phone gives you hours of entertainment on the go, without battery anxiety. And, staying true to the Nokia phone award-winning durability, the Nokia C1 Plus was also made to last – coming with a durable polycarbonate shell that’s resistant to daily bumps and knocks yet looks sleek in a timeless design that’s true to its Finnish roots. Following a rigorous manufacturing standard that asks for over 50 tests just for hardware durability, you can trust that the Nokia C1 Plus is just as strong on the outside as it is on the inside.

Lighter and faster with Android 10 (Go edition) and 4G

Android 10 (Go edition) gives you more security, more storage and more data saved each month, leaving you plenty of space for the things you love – store up to 3000 songs or 13 hours of HD video. With biometric face unlock, your information will be safer and easier to access – you’ll be the only one with access to what you need, when you need it – all at a quick glance. Plus, thanks to 4G connectivity you’ll be able to take advantage of clearer calls, smoother performance and data speeds up to 10 times faster than 3G. Get the best out of the Google Go app – for example, use Lens to quickly translate text using your camera, or hear words read out loud.

Pricing and availability