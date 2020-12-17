Eight employees at SriLankan Catering infected

SriLankan Airlines said that eight employees at SriLankan Catering operations division at the Bandaranaike International Airport tested positive for the COVID-19 virus this morning.

One member of the staff tested positive for the virus on Monday, further to which contact tracing led to identifying seven more staff who tested positive for the virus.

Staff who worked on the shift rosters of the affected members of staff have been subjected to PCR tests.

SriLankan Catering says it follows international guidelines and procedures for the hygienic production of food for in-flight and general consumption to ensure the highest food safety and quality standards are maintained and adhered to during the ongoing global pandemic.

SriLankan Catering has taken every step to protect the workforce as per government COVID-19 health care guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus within the organization and continues to work closely with health and other government agencies. (Colombo Gazette)