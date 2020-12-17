Covid infected woman gives birth to quadruplets

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A Covid infected woman gave birth to quadruplets at the De Soyza Maternity Hospital (Teaching) in Colombo today.

Hospital Director Dr. Sagari Kiriwandeniya told Colombo Gazette that the woman had given birth to two girls and two boys.

The pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital 2 weeks ago and was detected with the coronavirus while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Dr. Kiriwandeniya said the hospital decided to continue treating the patient at the hospital as they suspected the newborns will require to be placed in the New Natal Intensive Care Unit.

She said the mother and children are in good health following the birth and have been placed in separate intensive care units under the care of a team of consultants.

The 29-year-old mother is a resident of Kuppiyawatte in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)