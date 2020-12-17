Bus operators told to obtain contact details of passengers

Bus operators have been told to obtain the contact details of passengers, including the address and identification number.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that in the event a passenger is found to have been infected with the coronavirus then the remaining passengers will need to be isolated.

He said that bus operators and other passenger transport services will need to have the contact details of the passengers for the authorities to contact them in an emergency.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that while some people carry visiting cards with them, there are many who do not.

As a result, he said that such people should try and carry small notes with them containing their name, address and ID number to submit to the passenger transport operators.

“They will not need to then fill long forms. This information can be given easily to those concerned,” he said.

The Police Spokesman said that such information will also be required if a PCR test or antigen test is to be conducted in a public place.

He said that if the public have the contact details already written or printed at hand, it can be easily handed over to the authorities instead of filling forms. (Colombo Gazette)