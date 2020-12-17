Bike borne chain snatchers on the increase

The Police have warned of an increase in bike borne chain snatchers operating in the country.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said a significant increase in incidents involving bike borne chain snatchers has been reported within the last 24-hours ending at 06am today.

Incidents have been reported across several areas in the country during this period, with most incidents being reported largely in the evening.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the suspects are targeting women walking along isolated and less crowded roads or cross roads, while most roads are said to be with less lighting.

He requested women to remain vigilant when using such isolated roads and cross roads, as they could become a victim of bike borne chain snatchers.

The Police Spokesman further said the suspects have been stealing motorcycles to carry out such crimes.

A significant increase has been reported in the number of complaints received by the Police on stolen motorcycles.

DIG Ajith Rohana requested motorcyclists to ensure that their motorcycles are secure and parked in safe areas in order to prevent it from being stolen by individuals engaged in crimes in the country.

The Police Spokesman warned that owners of stolen motorcycles can be embroiled in crimes as a result of their vehicles being used by third parties to commit various crimes. (Colombo Gazette)