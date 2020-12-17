Astra continues its efforts in ensuring COVID-19 safety measures in schools

Astra Sri Lanka donated medical supplies to the Educational Secretariat to assist in national healthcare and humanitarian efforts for combating the ongoing pandemic.

Astra wishes to support the authorities to ensure safety in schools and thus far has been able to provide 100 surgical coveralls, 1000 Surgical gloves and 40 Face shields, especially for the usage during the invigilating process of the O/L exams which took place during the month of Oct 2020.

“Ever since the global outbreak, we’ve been closely involved in the fight against the virus at the global front. Our own country’s efforts to contain the spread and the measures to help the infected have been commendable. We greatly admire our heroic healthcare workers the tri-forces, police and the nation’s leadership and we are honoured to partner the government in this fight against COVID-19. In these tough times, we all need to come together to safeguard the wellbeing of our people,” commented Shehani Liyanage, Marketing Manager, Upfeild Sri Lanka.

Upfield operates in the categories of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). Astra is among the top market players in the fat spread category in the country supporting child nutrition with immunity boosting properties of Vaitamin A & D. The Company is working to ensure more avenues to assure safety and health of consumers during the pandemic.