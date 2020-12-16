Upholding its commitment to sustainability, Arinma Holdings is ISO 14001:2015 Certified

Arinma Holdings recently received the prestigious ISO 14001: 2015 certification for its Environmental Management System (EMS) awarded by SGS Lanka (Pvt) Ltd. Arinma Holdings received the ISO 14001:2015 certification for developing local and global partnerships for project identification, development of proposals, project management and for the facilitation of sustainable infrastructure development projects.

The ISO certification recognises the initiatives, policies and procedures carried out by Arinma Holdings in minimising its impact and contribution to global environmental issues, prevention of environmental pollution, reducing waste and the consumption of depleting natural resources in line with internationally accredited ISO guidelines and recommendations.

“Obtaining the ISO 14001:2015 is a milestone achievement for Arinma Holdings in its journey in becoming an environmentally friendly, sustainable infrastructure development company in Sri Lanka. As the effects of climate change intensify around the world, we believe businesses need to be instrumental in developing innovative solutions and services that help mitigate the risks associated with climate activity. Developing an EMS and environmental policies to minimise the effects and impacts of business on the environment is a starting point in developing such thinking in the organisation, and by extension, in the community at large.” Said Ashan Malalasekera, Chairman – Arinma Holdings Group.

“Gaining the ISO 14001:2015 certification was a rigorous process that involved planning, strategy development and implementation of systems and processes. With the guidance and consultancy, we received from the Kaisha Kaisen Consultancies team as well as the efforts of our internal sustainability team we were able to streamline these processes and plan for the audits in an efficient and realistic manner.” Said Harsha Mapagunaratne, Sustainability Lead – Arinma Holdings.

Incorporated in 2008, the Arinma Holdings group is a climate-resilient infrastructure development conglomerate. Arinma addresses critical environmental, social, and economic imperatives through cutting edge, human-centric infrastructure that meets community aspirations of prosperity, social justice, and sustainability.