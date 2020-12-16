Three more coronavirus deaths reported in Colombo

Three more coronavirus deaths have been reported from Colombo, increasing the total death toll in Sri Lanka to 157.

The Government said one victim is a 60-year-old woman from Colombo 14 who had died while receiving treatment at a private hospital on Monday (14). The cause of death has been identified as Covid pneumonia.

The second coronavirus victim is an 85-year-old man from Colombo 15 who had died while at his residence on Saturday (12). The cause of death has been identified as Covid pneumonia.

The Government said the third victim is an 84-year-old man also from Colombo 15. He had died while being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital on Saturday (12). The man is reported to have died due to Covid pneumonia.

From among the total coronavirus death toll, 144 deaths have been reported since the second outbreak in October, with a majority of victims from Colombo.

Sri Lanka has reported 34,121 Covid patients to date, with 9,100 in medical care, and 24,867 recoveries.

The highest number of patients since the second outbreak has been reported from the Colombo district with 14,857 patients, followed by Gampaha district with 7,784 patients. (Colombo Gazette)