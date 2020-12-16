Sri Lanka to establish more Covid treatment facilities

The Health Ministry has decided to establish more Covid treatment facilities in Sri Lanka following an increase in the daily detection of patients from various districts.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi has issued instructions to take over hospitals that have the capacity to treat a large number of patients.

These hospitals are to be immediately converted into Covid treatment facilities and brought under the purview of the Health Ministry.

Minister Wanniarachchi said that the preliminary funds for this purpose will be allocated from the Health ministry, while excess funds will be obtained from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

The decision to establish more Covid treatment facilities was taken after it was noted that between 500- 600 patients are being detected on a daily basis in the country.

While a high number of patients are being reported, only close to 500 patients are being discharged following complete recovery.

As a result, the need to establish more Covid treatment facilities was highlighted in order to manage treatments of new patients.

She further noted that nearly 14,000 PCR tests and 3000 Rapid Antigen Tests are being conducted islandwide, with special attention on the Colombo, Gampaha and Kaliutara districts.

The Health Minister also instructed authorities to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, transport and other necessary services for doctors, nurses, public health inspectors, and other individuals engaged in Covid-related duties.

The observations were made during a meeting of the Covid Prevention Committee chaired by Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi which was held today (16). (Colombo Gazette)