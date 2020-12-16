Mandarin notice board placed at Mount Lavinia railway station removed

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Railway Department has removed the notice board in Mandarin (Chinese) that was displayed at the Mount Lavinia railway station.

Sri Lanka Railways General Manager Dilantha Fernando told Colombo Gazette that future changes to any railway stations will require the approval of the Sri Lanka Railways General Manager.

He said the station masters of all railway stations have been informed in this regard.

Dilantha Fernando said the notice board in Mandarin was displayed at the Mount Lavinia Railway station on the approval of the Sri Lanka Railways General Manager in 2015 with the backing of a hotel in the area.

When inquired on the notice board, the station master of the Mount Lavinia Railway station said the notice board was displayed in Mandarin for the convenience of Chinese tourists arriving in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Railways General Manager Dilantha Fernando said that investigations have revealed that a hotel in the area had taken over the maintenance of the Mount Lavinia railway station a few years ago.

Earlier this month, the Railway Department launched an investigation into the notice board displayed in Mandarin at the Mount Lavinia railway station after it was circulated on social media.

The notice board gives the long distance train times in English and Mandarin.

Thereafter, the Official Languages Commission commenced an investigation into the notice board at the Mount Lavinia railway station.

The Commission’s Assistant Director Sivapragashan Mathivanan told Colombo Gazette that the investigation was launched based on a complaint received in this regard.

Mathivanan pointed out that displaying a notice board using the language of another country was a violation of the Constitution of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)