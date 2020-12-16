By Easwaran Rutnam

The Level 3 restrictions currently enforced in the country will be reviewed before Christmas.

The authorities have been urged to relax the Level 3 restrictions for Christmas and the New Year..

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said that several requests have been made to the authorities to relax the current restrictions.

He said that the matter had been discussed when the Covid Task Force met yesterday.

However he said that a final decision on the matter has not been taken.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana had said earlier that the festive season must be celebrated only among family members.

He said that because of the coronavirus pandemic parties and events to mark the New Year will not be permitted.

“Unlike in the past we will not be able to celebrate the New Year this time around,” he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the public have been urged to strictly follow the health guidelines during the festive season.

He said that social distancing must be maintained when shopping.

Guidelines have already been issued for the public to follow during the festive season.

Director General of Health Asela Gunawardena had issued the guidelines recently and urged the public to follow them in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the festive season.

In the 10-point guideline, the public have been urged to reduce travel during the festive season.

The public have also been urged to ensure only one member of the family goes shopping and not all.