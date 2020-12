Jaffna Stallions won the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020, beating the Galle Gladiators by 53 runs in the final in Hambantota today.

Batting first Jaffna Stallions scored 188/6 with Shoaib Malik scoring 46, captain Thisara Perera 39 not out and Dhananjaya de Silva 33.

Dhananjaya Lakshan took 3 wickets for 36 runs for the Galle Gladiators.

In response the Galle Gladiators managed to score 135/9 in 20 overs.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 40 runs and Azam Khan 36 runs. (Colombo Gazette)