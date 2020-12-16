Infected person escapes from Welisara hospital

A Covid patient is reported to have escaped from the National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases in Welisara.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the patient had escaped from the chest hospital around 3.30pm yesterday.

The 43-year-old Covid patient is said to have been receiving treatment at the hospital, during which he was detected with the virus.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the patient had been admitted to the hospital after providing a false address in Maradana.

However, Police investigations have revealed that the man is a resident of Grandpass and was addicted to alcohol.

The Police Spokesman said the Mahabage Police have commenced search operations to apprehend the Covid patient.

DIG Ajith Rohana warned that legal action will be taken against coronavirus patients who provide false addresses when being subjected to PCR tests or being admitted to hospitals.

Stating that six Covid patients have tried to escape from hospital to date, the Police Spokesman said all have been nabbed and have been identified as individuals addicted to various narcotics. (Colombo Gazette)