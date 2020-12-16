India seeks release of fishermen detained in Sri Lanka

India has sought the release of fishermen detained in Sri Lanka ahead of talks scheduled for 30 December.

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to take part in virtual talks to seek a solution to the fishing issue.

Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda said that India has requested that the fishermen be released as a goodwill gesture.

However, the Minister said that India must first show goodwill by ensuring Indian fishermen do not poach in Sri Lankan waters.

Minister Douglas Devananda noted that using illegal fishing methods was harming fishing resources in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka Navy had arrested 36 Indian fishermen yesterday for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) said the apprehension was made following special operations carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard in several sea areas of the island.

The operations led to the arrest of 36 Indian nationals along with 05 fishing trawlers and fishing accessories used for poaching in Sri Lankan waters. (Colombo Gazette)