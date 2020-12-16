Court orders to cremate bodies of prisoners killed during clash

The Wattala Magistrate’s Court today rejected an appeal to bury the bodies of four inmates who were killed in the Mahara Prison riot, and instead ordered the bodies to be cremated.

The report by the experts’ committee appointed to conduct the post-mortems of four inmates was also submitted to the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s Department had informed the court that the four inmates had died due to gunshot injuries sustained during the riot.

The Department further said that the injuries were ascertained via the autopsies carried out on the bodies.

The court issued its verdict after considering the facts and also after being informed that the post mortems on the bodies of the four inmates have been concluded.

Following the Wattala Magistrate’s Court’s verdict, the Health Services Director General Dr. Asela Gunawardena has issued instructions to cremate the bodies of the four deceased inmates today and tomorrow (17).

Eleven inmates were killed in the Mahara Prison riot that took place on 29 November. The bodies of all inmates were identified, while eight from the group had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Criminal Investigations Department is continuing investigations into the Mahara Prison riot at present and has recorded nearly 344 statements in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)