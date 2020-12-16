Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increases to 160

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increased to 160 this evening (Wednesday), the Government Information Department said.

The Government said that three new deaths were reported today.

The three new deaths were reported from Colombo 9, Kolonnawa and Bandaragama.

Of the three victims, one was a 50-year-old woman from Kolonnawa. She was transferred from the Colombo National Hospital to the Homagama Base Hospital. She died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The second victim was a 78-year-old man from Colombo 09. He died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The third victim is a 43-year-old woman from Bandaragama. She was transferred from the Panadura Base Hospital to the Homagama Base Hospital where she died. (Colombo Gazette)