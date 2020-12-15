Unity Plaza closed after six patients were detected

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Unity Plaza shopping complex in Bambalapitiya has been temporarily closed from today, the Public Health Inspectors Association announced.

The Association’s Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that the shopping complex was closed after six Covid patients were detected over the last few days.

One patient from a computer retail shop on the 2nd floor of the complex had initially tested positive.

Thereafter, another patient from the shop had tested positive after being subjected to PCR tests.

More PCR tests were conducted on employees of stores at the shopping complex, following which four more patients were detected.

Baalasooriya said that health authorities have commenced contact tracing of the patients.

However, they are facing issues in conducting contact tracing as some employees are unwilling to share their personal details and of recent direct contacts.

Baalasooriya further said measures were taken to temporarily close the Unity Plaza shopping complex as it is a centre for countrywide distribution of computer accessories.

He said precautionary measures have been taken as the retail stores operating from within the complex pose a threat of increasing the spread of the virus due to its countrywide reach. (Colombo Gazette)