Two brothers dead after consuming liquor following mother’s funeral

Two brothers have died after consuming illicit liquor in Mirigama, the Police said today.

The Police said that they had consumed the liquor following the funeral of their mother.

According to the Police, four people had consumed the illicit liquor after attending the funeral.

The Police said that two people had later died and one person was admitted to hospital.

The victims were identified as two brothers aged 47 and 54.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a special investigation has now been launched into the incident.

He said that a neighbour had provided the liquor which resulted in the two deaths.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)