Supreme Court complex up in flames

A fire broke out at the Supreme Court complex in Hulftsdorp, Colombo today.
The Police said the Colombo Fire Brigade has dispatched nine fire engines to douse the fire.
The cause for the fire and damages to the Supreme Court complex are yet to be ascertained. (Colombo Gazette)
