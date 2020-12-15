Strict health guidelines issued for public transport

The Police have warned stringent action will be taken against those transporting passengers in vehicles used for public transport services beyond the vehicle’s seating capacity.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said Health Services Director General Dr. Asela Gunawardena yesterday issued guidelines to be followed by vehicles operating as public transportation services.

The guidelines have been issued as part of article 97 of the Gazette notification on COVID-19 preventive regulations published by the Health Ministry in October.

DIG Ajith Rohana said vehicles operating as public transportation services can only transport passengers according to the vehicles seating capacity.

Passengers cannot be found standing in buses deployed for public transportation, he said.

The Police Spokesman further said legal action will be taken under the quarantine law against owners, drivers, and conductors of buses, and other vehicles used for public transportation who fail to comply with the new guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)