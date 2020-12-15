Seylan Harasara partners Asiri Hospitals (Pvt) Ltd

Exceptional healthcare benefits for Senior Citizens

Seylan Bank has partnered with Asiri Hospitals (Pvt) Ltd to offer a multitude of value-added benefits and services for all Seylan Harasara account holders. The bank with a heart entered the partnership understanding the importance of financial freedom and stability for senior citizens and the important role they play in society.

Through this partnership Seylan Harasara, senior citizen account holders will receive exceptional benefits from Asiri Hospitals. The benefits include 20% off on Laboratory Investigations and Diabetic Foot Assessments, 20% off on room rates, 15% off on CT & MRI scans, 10% off on Mammogram, X-rays, ECG scans, and many more, a Rs.10,000 waive off from the standard price for PET scans and 20% off on ‘Asiri amazing care’ membership rates.

Seylan considers senior citizens a significant part of society who have played a vital role in moulding future generations. In an attempt to show its gratitude for all of their hard work and efforts, team Seylan initiated a partnership with one of the top healthcare service providers in the country to offer exceptional healthcare benefits as one enters retirement age.

As one of the most considerate financial products for Senior Citizens in the market Seylan Harasara account holders will also receive discounts of up to 20% at hospitals and laboratories, discounts of up to 25% at selected opticians, special discounts at book stores and discounts up to 10% on medication deliveries, a dedicated priority service on our 24×7 hotline, priority banking services at all branches island-wide and ‘Suhada Sewa’ branch staff to attend to all customer requirements.

Seylan Bank invites senior citizens who are looking for a retirement plan that will enable them to live the golden stages of their life with financial freedom and ease of mind to become a part of the Seylan Harasara family. For more information on this product and its benefits please visit the nearest Seylan Bank branch or visit www. seylan.lk

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class services. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers, and has expanded its footprint with 173 branches, 70 Cash Deposit Machines, 66 Cheque Deposit Machines, and an ATM network of 216 units across the country. Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organization with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised to ‘A’ (lka). The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global and is now part of the S&P Dow Jones SL 20 Index. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensuring excellence across all aspects.