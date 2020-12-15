Provincial letters to be removed from vehicle number plates

The Government has decided to remove Provincial letters from vehicle number plates.

The cabinet of Ministers has approved the resolution submitted by the Minister of Transport in this regard for the convenience of customers.

The cabinet said letters to identify Provinces are added to the number plate when registering vehicles which is easy at the vehicular emission tests and annual revenue license issuance.

However, both the customers as well as the Department of Motor Traffic have to encounter many difficulties since the number plates have to be changed at each instance the right of ownership of the vehicles are transferred between Provinces.

The cabinet of Minister further said since a unique number is issued to each registered vehicle at its registration, the identity of each vehicle can be easily recognized across the Departmental data base.

Considering those facts, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal to remove Provincial letters from vehicle number plates in the future. (Colombo Gazette)