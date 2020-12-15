Peliyagoda fish market to reopen for wholesale trade tomorrow

The Peliyagoda fish market is to reopen for wholesale trade tomorrow (December 16), the Fisheries Ministry announced today.

The Fisheries Ministry said that trading will take place under strict health guidelines.

The market is being renovated to meet some of the heath guidelines before it can be full reopened.

The Peliyagoda fish market was temporarily closed in October after a number of traders tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Manning Market was declared open in Peliyagoda by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa last month.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had said that it was decided to construct a new Manning vegetable market in Peliyagoda to further reduce traffic congestion in Colombo.

The isolation status enforced in parts of Peliyagoda was, meanwhile, lifted this week. (Colombo Gazette)