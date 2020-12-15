Nearly 130 passengers arrive from Canada

Nearly 130 passengers from Canada arrived in Sri Lanka this morning, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said.

The Centre said another 80 passengers also arrived from Qatar today.

During the course of the day, 30 passengers are due to arrive from Germany and 48 individuals from the United Arab Emirates.

Another 74 passengers are expected to arrive from Turkey, while 23 individuals are set to arrive from Nepal today.

All passengers arriving in the country will be subjected to PCR tests and will later be transferred to Military-operated quarantine centres.

The NOCPC said 7,813 persons are currently undergoing quarantine at 79 quarantine centres across the country.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid patients in Sri Lanka stands at 33,477, with 24,308 recoveries, and 9,015 under medical care.

Sri Lanka has reported 154 deaths due to the coronavirus thus far, with 141 of the deaths being reported since the second outbreak in October.

The NOCPC further said the Health Ministry conducted 13, 479 PCR tests yesterday alone, following which 688 new patients were detected in Sri Lanka within the last 24-hours ending at 06am today.

Among the patients, three are returnees from overseas, while the remaining 685 are residents of Sri Lanka.

The highest number of patients detected yesterday were from the Colombo district, which recorded 200 patients.

Kalutara reported the next highest of 117, followed by Gampaha with 113, while the remaining 255 were from other district in the country. (Colombo Gazette)