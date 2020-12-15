Navy detains 36 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lanka Navy arrested 36 Indian fishermen and seized five trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) said the apprehension was made following special operations carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard in several sea areas of the island today.

The operations led to the apprehension of 36 Indian nationals along with 05 fishing trawlers and fishing accessories, for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

Although operations to prevent poaching by foreign fishermen in Sri Lankan waters have been restricted since March 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the Navy had recently resumed its raids on poaching.

The measures were taken after considering the impact of this wanton act on the livelihood of local fishing community and to protect the fishing resource of the country, as there was a surge in the arrival of foreign fishing trawlers in Sri Lankan waters.

The SLN said accordingly, the Northern Naval Command, during a special operation in the sea area off the Delft Island had intercepted 03 Indian fishing trawlers and held 22 Indian nationals onboard for poaching in Sri Lanka’s waters.

Elsewhere in the sea area north of Mannar and west of Kudiramalei Point, 14 more Indian nationals and 02 fishing trawlers were held by the North Central Naval Command and Northwestern Naval Command respectively, for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The SLN said all these search operations were conducted adhering to the COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

It said further investigations are currently underway with regard to the 36 accused and 05 fishing trawlers held by the Navy.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to direct the apprehended Indian nationals for 14 days of quarantine.

The Sri Lanka Navy said it will continue to undertake similar operations in view of preventing illegal fishing practices and other nefarious activities to protect the country’s marine resources. (Colombo Gazette)