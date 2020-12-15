Mallika Hemachandra Jewellers unveils dazzling Christmas and Peacock Collections this December 

Concluding a challenging year with resilience and its signature bold spirit, Mallika Hemachandra Jewellers (MHJ), the leader in timeless, exquisitely crafted jewellery in Sri Lanka unveiled its Christmas Collection, alongside the Peacock Collection recently.

The Christmas Collection features a dazzling array of designer jewellery from pendants, ear studs, rings, necklaces, to bangles, designed to cater to all types of jewellery requirements for the season and beyond. The Peacock Collection celebrates the magnificence and vibrancy associated with peacocks to present a glamorous range of jewellery in 22kt gold set in cubic zirconia, and 22kt gold adorned in effervescent hues of different gem stones.

In addition to the newly introduced collections, MHJ offers an elegant assortment of diamond jewellery for any occasion, including exquisite solitaire rings, the perfect fit for engagement rings. Customers can also choose between extravagant gem stone studded jewellery and trendy 18kt gold, white gold, rose gold and tri colour jewellery as well.

“As Sri Lanka’s leading woman jeweller, we’ve always thrived on innovation and creativity. The year 2020 was no different, in spite of the overwhelming challenges it posed. As such, we’ve successfully navigated the challenges of 2020 and plan on continuing the same spirit of resilience into 2021. This year, we even succeeded in expanding our presence to Melbourne, Australia to allow Sri Lankan expats to enjoy the essence of 22kt gold from down under.” commented Chamindri Hemachandra, Managing Director.

This season MHJ partners with 14 banks in Sri Lanka to offer discounts up to 30% percent and payment plans up to 60 months along some fabulous in-store promotions. They also offer jewellery cleaning and gold testing free of charge.

Customers can purchase MJH designer pieces at all their seven branches or on the MHJ WebStore, while offerring free delivery in the Western Province within two days of the purchase. Customers can reach MHJ on 0112688531 for more inquiries or visit www.mallikahemachandra.com to shop online.

First incorporated in 1968, Mallika Hemachandra Jewellers has become a legendary name in the jewellery industry in Sri Lanka. The Company’s core pillars are quality, design capability, inimitability and innovation. MHJ has triumphed in the country’s jewellery industry since the beginning and crafted a name that has become a point of reference for innovative designs and craftsmanship.